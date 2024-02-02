Another Spell of Rain and Snowfall to Start Soon

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 2, 2024 | 4:16 pm

Starting tomorrow, a fresh spell of rain, hailstorms, and snow is forecasted across the country, resulting in a further decline in temperatures.

According to details, the Meteorological Office has issued severe weather warnings for multiple areas. Southwest Balochistan, in particular, is expected to experience heavy rainfall of 50-100 mm, which might result in potential flash flooding.

The Met Office added that the areas of Panjgur, Dalbandin, and Khuzdar, are expected to experience strong winds with gusts of 80-100 km/h. 

Meanwhile, Quetta is likely to face strong winds and a significant drop in temperature. The PMD has also predicted rain accompanied by thunder in Karachi and surrounding districts until February 4.

As per the prediction, the Metropolitan city will receive heavy rainfall on both February 3 and 4.

The PMD stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit Baltistan are expected to face heavy snowfall, along with scattered wind thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall in specific districts.

Upper Punjab and Kashmir are expected to witness thunderstorm activity. Furthermore, areas like Attock, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Similarly, Azad Kashmir is likely to see more rain in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur regions. According to the forecast, Rawalakot is expected to witness its first snowfall.

