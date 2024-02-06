Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Slight Increase After Massive Decline in Last Two Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 6, 2024 | 4:06 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan rose slightly on Tuesday after two major declines to settle at Rs. 215,100 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 300 per tola to Rs. 215,100 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 257 to Rs. 184,413.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week the price of gold rose by Rs. 2,100 per tola. However, the price had declined on the last day of the previous week as it went down by Rs. 1,700 per tola on Saturday. The current week also began with a loss of Rs. 1,200 per tola. Today’s slight increase has reversed the two-day losing streak of the precious metal.

In the international market, gold prices are at their lowest levels in nearly two weeks with spot gold flat at $2,025.24 per ounce as of 0216 GMT, while US gold futures went down 0.1 percent to $2,041.30 per ounce.

