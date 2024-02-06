Gujranwala Expressway Finally Complete, Lowers Travel Time to Lahore to Just 45 Minutes

After multiple delays, the Gujranwala Expressway project has finally been inaugurated by the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday.

The expressway will link the city with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. According to Naqvi, it will reduce travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore by 45 minutes.

The caretaker CM acknowledged the efforts of everyone involved in the project for its ‘timely completion.’ Naqvi added that during a surprise night visit, he observed the team working tirelessly to ensure the completion of the project ahead of schedule.

On the other hand, the Gujranwala Safe City Project has also been inaugurated by the CM. He said that the project was completed in just 45 days.

Naqvi added that 109 surveillance cameras have been strategically installed across the city to reduce the crime rate within the city. He hoped that all the remaining projects across the province would be completed on time.