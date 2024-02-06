IT Minister Inaugurates Pakistan’s First E-Rozgar Center

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the country’s first e-Rozgar Center in Islamabad on Tuesday in collaboration with Excel Consulting Services in which 100 workstations equipped with all facilities have been built for freelancers, which can later be extended to 300 workstations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country has now begun officially, and we have also fulfilled another promise made to the people, where a significant number from the existing 1.5 million and upcoming new freelancers can work independently at very low rates.

The best opportunities are being provided for them. These facilities include high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for start-ups, he added.

Dr Saif said that with the completion of this great project, IT exports may increase soon by $10 billion annually, and under public-private partnership, these centers will also be able to significantly increase the capacity and income of freelancers. He said that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will be responsible for providing freelancers and required technical support for these centers.

He said that the toughest decisions related to the IT and Telecom sector have been taken in the short period of the caretaker tenure. This has been possible only because of the most important forum of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

A conducive environment for the upcoming government and a complete roadmap of Digital Pakistan has been made, hopefully, the newly elected government will continue to play its full role in promoting Pakistan’s digital economy, he added.

Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB, and a large number of freelancers were present on the occasion.