Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to Get New Design

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi led an important meeting at the CM office recently, where several important projects were discussed.

During the meeting, Naqvi approved funds for the remodeling of Liberty Chowk in Lahore. The project’s objective is to improve both the aesthetics and functionality of one of the provincial capital’s most famous areas.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved to signing of an agreement with a major bank to facilitate the installation of the largest national flag in South Asia. The expansion and extension of the Lahore Metro Bus Service corridor was also discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, the officials approved the nomination of new board members and the Punjab government’s 2023 policy regarding the allotment of government residencies.

Moreover, in a bid to improve regional connectivity, the provincial cabinet green-lit the extension of the Speedo Bus Service agreement from Bahawalpur to Lodhran.

Mohsin Naqvi also ordered the concerned officials to review a proposal to introduce evening and night shifts at the dental hospital.