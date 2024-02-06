NADRA Extends Office Timings to Issue Maximum CNICs Before Elections

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the urgent issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in light of the upcoming General Elections.

According to NADRA, applicants can obtain their ID cards from NADRA offices during office hours on February 6 and 7 by paying normal, urgent, or executive fees.

ALSO READ Internet Will Be Shut Down on Election Day if Govt Receives Request From District or Province

Meanwhile, NADRA has extended the working hours of all delivery centers nationwide by another three hours. It is pertinent to mention that the elections in the country are scheduled for February 8.

Today is the final day of the election campaign, with meetings and other campaign activities permitted until midnight.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully delivered 260 million ballot papers to the Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs), as well as representatives associated with government press institutions.