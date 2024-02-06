Pakistan Tells IMF How It Plans to Cut Circular Debt and Adjust Power Tariff to Support Industry

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 6, 2024 | 1:19 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker government on Monday virtually met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss tariff rationalization and circular debt reduction measures.

Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali aims to obtain IMF and cabinet approval for both plans before the end of the caretaker government’s regime, reported Business Recorder.

ALSO READ

The IMF has requested more information on the subject matter so that things are clearer before the next round of talks. World Bank has already been brought up to speed.

The proposed tariff rationalization will cut the industry’s tariff from 14 cents per unit to 8.5-11.75 cents per unit via a subsidy-neutral approach. Protected consumer groups will be burdened with fixed costs ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 450 per month.

Meanwhile, the energy sector’s circular debt stock of Rs. 1.27 trillion will be settled with funds from the Government of Pakistan.

In terms of potential complications arising from the proposed tariff rationalization plan, for instance, a drop in revenue of distribution companies, it is expected that the income gap will be covered through proceeds from anti-theft collection drives.

ALSO READ

This comes after the executive committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) decided in January 2024 to develop a concise technical paper in consultation with the Finance Division to reduce circular debt, and for the Power Division to consult with the Finance Division to assess a new tariff rationalization plan to curb the negative impact of steep power tariffs on the local industry.

However, the decision was then reversed to wait for the budget for final approval.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

  • This is their remarkable ‘strategy’, keep increasing tariffs for the regular consumers. Shame. No vision, no plan whatsoever!

    Reply

    • lens

    Poonam Pandey’s Controversial Awareness Stunt: Faking Death for Cervical Cancer
    Read more in lens
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >