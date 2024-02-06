Pessimism of Pakistanis About Economic Future Hits Record High: Gallup Survey

Pakistan faces a massive surge in discontent among its populace as it gears up for General Elections this week.

A Gallup survey recently revealed deep-seated dissatisfaction among citizens stemming mostly from economic, political, and security crises which pose significant threats to the nation’s stability.

70 percent of Pakistanis despair over worsening economic conditions, marked by soaring inflation and a plummeting rupee.

Lifelines from the International Monetary Fund and traditional allies offer temporary relief, but the microeconomic outlook remains bleak, with 61 percent witnessing a decline in personal living standards.

Distrust permeates the political sphere, with 70 percent questioning the integrity of elections and an overwhelming 88 percent perceiving widespread corruption within the government. The recent sentencing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan fuels the majority of the public outrage, reflecting the volatile political landscape.

Anti-immigrant sentiment intensifies, particularly towards Afghan migrants, amid economic and security apprehensions.

Security concerns escalate as 53 percent feel unsafe at night, and violence surges in border regions, straining relations with the Taliban-led government in Kabul.

Despite its pivotal role in regional stability, Pakistan grapples with the imperative need for political and economic reforms to address fiscal woes. However, such reforms hinge on securing a popular mandate, which appears elusive amidst growing unrest and disenchantment among voters. The consequent instability threatens to deter foreign investment crucial for long-term economic growth.

ALSO READ These Areas Will Have No Internet on Election Day

In summary, Pakistan stands at a crossroads, where the outcome of the impending election carries profound implications for its future.

The nation’s geopolitical significance, young population, and massive nuclear stockpile underscore the urgency of addressing internal challenges to safeguard regional stability. Failure to instigate reforms risks perpetuating instability, hindering economic growth, and compromising Pakistan’s global standing.