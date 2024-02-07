Germany Provides €45 Million Support to Pakistan

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary for Economic Affairs Pakistan, and Alfred Grannas, German Ambassador to Pakistan, witnessed the ceremony for signing of €45 million agreements on Technical Development Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects.

These new agreements are the result of a longstanding and trustful partnership between the two countries. The newly commissioned projects align with the German development cooperation thematic areas of Climate and energy, just transition; Sustainable economic development, training and employment; Health, social protection and population policy.

All on going and new projects work hand in hand with a holistic approach building synergies for well-rounded solutions to effectively tackle complex and global challenges like climate change and inclusion of vulnerable groups such as women and youth.

Both parties highlighted the immense efforts taken in the past decades. The impact of the German development cooperation is proof for a successful cooperation targeting the development sectors in need.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas said, “The German-Pakistani development cooperation has left its footprints in the country. With the agreement we signed today, we aim to continue our joint path towards a sustainable future in Pakistan. Recently Svenja Schulze, our German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, said ‘international cooperation doesn’t just help others. Above all, it helps us, because global problems can only be solved together’.

Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said, “We deeply appreciate the strong support that we have received on technical development cooperation. It would contribute to the Socio-economic development of the country”.