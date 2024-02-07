Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad Unveils Impressive Impact and Accomplishments Across Multiple Ministries

In an unprecedented display of governance and strategic implementation, Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad has unveiled a comprehensive report detailing significant accomplishments and positive impacts across his tenure in various key ministries.

As the Minister of Local Government, Mines, Transport, and Livestock, Minister Murad’s initiatives have led to groundbreaking developments and substantial financial gains for the province.

In the Ministry of Local Government, Minister Murad has effectively streamlined $1 Billion in foreign-funded development projects, enhancing the provincial exchequer by Rs 2.2 Billion through improved auctions of 118 cattle markets and increasing property tax collection by an impressive Rs 10 billion.

The launch of a youth volunteer program saw over 10,000 registrations, showcasing the minister’s commitment to engaging the youth in civic responsibilities. The significant reduction of Ghost LWMC Employees has saved the province Rs 100 Million monthly, while the Safai Nisf Iman campaign and the Ap Ki Baldiya, Aap Ki 1198 helpline have markedly improved sanitation and public service delivery.

Moreover, the 100% solarization and upgradation of street lights across Punjab and the successful organization of the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival 2023 have significantly contributed to the province’s infrastructure and cultural development.

As Minister for Mines, Ibrahim Murad’s stewardship has seen a Rs 2.17 Billion increase in Non-Tax Revenue, with a strategic roadmap to generate Rs 150 billion in revenue. Initiatives such as the exploration of Placer Gold deposits and transforming PUNJMIN into a profitable entity with Rs 400 million in profits underscore his successful oversight. The recovery of Rs 4 billion from illegal mine leaseholders and the launch of a Rs 650 million corruption reference against former officials further exhibit his resolve against corruption, alongside a historic Rs 1 Billion allocation for the welfare of mine workers.

The establishment of an online GIS-based Mineral Cadastral System and the launch of a Mining Investment Forum are notable for encouraging transparent and efficient utilization of resources.

In the Transport sector, Minister Murad has revolutionized the industry with the introduction of over 26,000 electric vehicles, saving Rs 600 billion on road maintenance through axle load implementation. The enhancement of the Orange Line and Metro Bus services, including a 20% fare reduction and free travel for 2.5 million students, highlights his commitment to sustainable and accessible public transport. The implementation of the Axle Load Management project and the solarization of Metro Stations further exemplify efforts towards sustainability and fiscal responsibility.

As the Livestock Minister, his policies have led to the historic registration of 6,567 farms and 1,32,428 animals, establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever Disease Control Center, and significant advancements in animal health and productivity.

The initiation of the Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS), the establishment of Disease Controlled Compartments (DCCs), and the ban on smuggling and slaughtering of breeding female animals are pivotal in boosting the livestock sector’s efficiency and export potential.

These accomplishments reflect Minister Ibrahim Murad’s dedication to transformative governance and his ability to deliver on promises of development, efficiency, and prosperity across multiple sectors. His strategic vision and execution have not only resulted in financial gains but have also laid the foundation for sustainable growth and improved public services for the province’s citizens.