Internet, Phone Services Are Being Restored: Interior Ministry

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Feb 8, 2024 | 8:31 pm

Internet and phone services are being restored in Pakistan following a partial communications blackout that occurred at exactly 8 AM i.e. when voting commenced across the country.

Our channel checks have confirmed that mobile services have been restored in various regions across Pakistan. The restoration comes as a relief to residents who have been facing disruption all day.

The Interior Ministry has just confirmed that signals are being restored across the country.

In the Rawalpindi Division, mobile services are now operational in Taxila, Gujjar Khan, and Chakri areas. Residents in Bhakkar and Sargodha can now access mobile services once again.

Mobile services have been restored in Balochistan’s Loralai, Sabi, and Jhal Magsi while full restoration of coverage will be completed shortly.

In Sindh, mobile services have been restored excluding Malir and Karachi. The partial restoration of mobile services is expected to ease communication challenges faced by residents in these areas.

It’s important to note that some areas may still experience limitations, and authorities continue to work towards a complete restoration of services.

More to follow.

