Gold Price in Pakistan Remains Unchanged After Elections

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Friday and stood at Rs. 215,500 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs. 215,500 while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 184,756.

Gold prices also remained flat in the international market today with spot gold unchanged at $2,032.70 per ounce, as of 0755 GMT, while the US gold futures were flat at $2,048.40 per ounce.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of gold in Pakistan depends exclusively on the prices in the international market and the exchange rate. Despite the post-election uncertainty, the price of the precious metal in the country remained unchanged as both the international prices and exchange rate were stable.