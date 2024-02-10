Election Commission Still Finalizing Results 48 Hours After Polling Ended

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is still in the process of finalizing results, even 48 hours after polling concluded.

According to the ECP’s website, at the time of writing of this article, results for 9 National Assembly seats are still pending. Meanwhile, the majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) backed independent candidates have won the most number of seats.

The independent candidates are leading with 100 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) with 73 and 54 seats respectively.

Muttahida Qomi Movement Pakistan has won 17 national assembly seats. On the other hand, chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a press conference claimed that they have won 170 seats.

Last night, PML N chief Nawaz Sharif announced to form a coalition government. The former Prime Minister said that they will reach out to all the political parties, including PPP and MQM in this regard.