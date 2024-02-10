Pakistan Officially Responds to US, UK and EU Regarding Statements on General Elections

Responding to the statements by the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a statement.

In an official statement, the MoFA stated, “We have taken note of statements from certain countries and organizations on the general elections held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024.”

We are surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process, nor acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.

These statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections, peacefully and successfully, while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign sponsored terrorism.

Some statements are not even factual. There was no nationwide internet shutdown. Only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on the polling day. The elections exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced.

Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society. While we value constructive advice from our friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of electoral process is neither constructive nor objective.

Pakistan will continue to work towards building a vibrant democratic polity. Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal. We do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers