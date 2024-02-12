Armed Men Steal Mobile Phones Worth Millions From Courier Company

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11, a group of armed men pulled off a major heist, intercepting a private courier company’s van transporting valuable mobile phones worth millions of rupees.

According to police reports, the assailants took control of the vehicle and held the company’s personnel hostage before transporting them to a predetermined location. Another vehicle was at the scene into which the robbers swiftly transferred the mobile phones from the courier van before making their escape.

The police have since started conducting investigations and have registered a case against the unidentified armed men after the incident. The case was originally registered following a complaint from an employee of the courier company, as per Ferozabad SP Aleena Rajper. She said that the police are currently working on obtaining CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the officer, the company employee did not reveal the specific items stolen from them or the extent of damages but gave a verbal estimate that the loss ranged between Rs. 10 million to Rs. 70 million.

SP Rajper stated that due to the company’s ownership structure involving multiple individuals, they were presently engaged in individually assessing the quantity and value of mobile phones held by each owner. She emphasized that only after completing this evaluation would it be possible to ascertain the total number of mobile phones and their collective value.

Adding to her remarks, the company had approximately five owners and clarified that solely mobile phones were taken from the vehicle. She said: