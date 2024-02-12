Corolla Cross Outsold Every Other Toyota Car Last Month

The overall sales of Toyota Pakistan have witnessed an impressive increase of 304% in January 2024 compared to December 2023.

The company sold 2,762 cars last month, compared to 684 in December 2023. The increase in sales can be attributed to the introduction of the Corolla Cross, which has become the second-best-selling car in the industry.

According to AutoJournal.Pk, Toyota sold 961 units of the recently launched Corolla Cross.

Furthermore, Hilux has also experienced a 430% increase in monthly sales. In addition to the Corolla Cross and Hilux, Yaris, Corolla, and Fortuner have also witnessed massive increases in their sales.

Yaris saw a 61% increase, while the Corolla and Fortuner experienced even larger jumps of 202% and 255%, respectively. Following are the sales figures of Toyota for January: