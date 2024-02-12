Next Xbox to Get Major Design Change

A significant shake-up is underway at Microsoft regarding the design team behind the next Xbox console, sparking considerable buzz within the gaming community. Departing from the team responsible for the Xbox Series X, indications suggest that Microsoft’s Surface division will assume control.

With sales figures falling short of Microsoft’s expectations, the company anticipates further declines in 2024. While withholding sales data for some time, Microsoft recently disclosed that the combined sales of the Xbox Series X and Series S amount to 21 million units, roughly half of the sales figures achieved by the PS5.

According to industry insider Nick Baker, speaking on The XboxEra Podcast, it appears a transition in the design team may be imminent. Consequently, there’s a possibility of a prolonged wait for the next Xbox console, particularly if the design process starts anew.

The reason behind shifting the project to the Surface team remains a mystery. Speculation suggests a potential new handheld Xbox device. Given the Surface team’s track record of crafting premium portable devices, it stands to reason that Microsoft would entrust them with such a project.

Conflicting information has surfaced regarding the speculated handheld Xbox device. Some sources suggest it will be more affordable and less potent compared to the next-gen Xbox, whereas others claim it will match the power of its console counterparts but at a higher price point. Amidst this uncertainty, deciphering the truth becomes challenging. Nonetheless, Microsoft has affirmed its dedication to developing new Xbox hardware.

The significant shift hints at promising developments for Xbox enthusiasts, particularly if it paves the way for innovative, contemporary devices like a handheld version. Only time will tell what Microsoft has in store.