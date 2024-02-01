Microsoft Edge Becomes One of the Rare Android Browsers With Extensions

Microsoft Edge only holds 5% of the Android web browser market share but it’s looking to gain ground with new upgrades. As part of its latest upgrade, the Edge browser for Android is gaining support for extensions, something that most of its competitors don’t offer.

Once the feature rolls out, users will be able to install extensions on their Edge browser just like the desktop version. A Twitter tipster recently unveiled that the feature is currently in its testing phase and should be available soon for Android users.

The tipster ‘Leopeva64’ has also shared screenshots of what the feature would look like. It shows a list of extensions such as uBlock Origin for blocking ads, Dark Reader that forces dark mode on every website, and more. There will most likely be support for many others as well.

It will be possible to install extensions in Edge for Android!:https://t.co/18lG5nYyad pic.twitter.com/Sj744tPo6z — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 31, 2024

The same tipster also revealed recently that the Edge browser received the Read Aloud feature on Android, a convenience feature that reads webpages out loud. This also includes support for the Copilot chatbot that comes built-in with the Edge browser now.

In the realm of mobile browsers, Microsoft currently finds itself in a less favorable position compared to its dominance on the PC. Nonetheless, this move holds the potential to elevate the company’s standing, setting it apart from its rivals.

The possible surge in Microsoft Edge’s popularity due to the introduction of extensions could potentially catalyze competitors such as Google Chrome and Safari to contemplate adopting similar features, which would only benefit us consumers.

But as mentioned earlier, the feature is still in its testing phase, meaning it has not officially rolled out for everyone yet. Once it sees a stable release, Microsoft is sure to make some sort of announcement. That being said, there is no precise launch date as of yet.