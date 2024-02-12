PTA Blocks 2X More Websites Due to National Security Than Islam

In a recent disclosure, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that it has processed a staggering 1.4 million URLs, along with 308 mobile apps, for blocking due to their involvement in unlawful activities.

This move comes as part of the PTA’s ongoing efforts to regulate digital content and ensure compliance with national laws and regulations.

The PTA’s document further delineates its actions over the past year, with a breakdown of the types of URLs targeted for blocking. Among these, a significant number—22,496 URLs—were deemed detrimental to the security and defense of Pakistan. Additionally, 27,901 URLs were flagged for content related to decency and morality, while 11,332 URLs were targeted for their perceived impact on the glory of Islam.

Beyond these categories, the PTA also addressed URLs associated with defamation and impersonation (5,946 URLs), hate speech and sectarianism (4,778 URLs), as well as contempt of court (137 URLs), and proxy sites (32 URLs).

The PTA asserts that its actions are in accordance with the Electronic Crimes Act, which empowers the authority to monitor digital content and respond swiftly to complaints regarding materials deemed harmful to the state or religious sentiments.