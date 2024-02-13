InfoTech Group Successfully Concludes Roadshow “Turbo Charging African Capital Markets” in Nairobi

InfoTech Group, a leading IT company specializing in Capital Markets, Banking Solutions, GovTech, Microsoft Technology, Infrastructure, and Professional Services, has successfully concluded its roadshow in Nairobi, Kenya, themed “Turbo Charging African Capital Markets.” The event witnessed the convergence of top C-level executives and decision-makers from Kenya’s Capital Markets.

Founded in 1995 by President and CEO Mr. Naseer A. Akhtar, InfoTech Group brings over three decades of IT expertise. The company’s flagship platforms—Capizar®, Next Generation Platform Infiniem®, and Marlin®—are tailored to meet the evolving needs of Capital Markets and Brokerage Communities.

InfoTech Group takes immense pride in its extensive contributions to modernizing Stock Exchanges and Post-Trade infrastructure in 13 global markets, particularly in the Middle East and African regions.

The roadshow was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Honorable Chairman of NSE, Mr. Kiprono Kittony, Chairman of CMA, Mr. Ugas Sheikh Mohamed, CEO of NSE, Mr. Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of Faida Investment Bank, Mr. Bob Karina, and CEO of KASIB, Mr. Willie Njoroge.

Mr. Naseer A. Akhtar, President and CEO of InfoTech Group, delivered insightful perspectives on “Trends and Roadmap for Simplified Market Infrastructure.” He emphasized the evolution of Technology Infrastructure and Systems Architecture, highlighting pathways to simplification with a key focus on User Gamification and the adoption of Cloud technology.

The event served as a platform for thought-provoking discussions and strategic insights to propel African Capital Markets to new heights. Mr. Naseer A. Akhtar added: “Our mission at InfoTech Group is to empower African Capital Markets with cutting-edge technology solutions, to drive innovation, and to foster growth. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we envision a future where African markets thrive, bolstered by our unwavering commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of progress.”