Orange Line Train and Metro Bus Fare Increased in Multan

The caretaker government of Punjab has reportedly approved an increase in fares for the Orange Line train and Multan metro bus.

According to media reports, the fare for the Orange Line Metro Train project is slated to increase by five rupees. Similarly, a five-rupee hike has been approved for the Multan metro bus fare.

Furthermore, a five-rupee increase in feeder bus fares has also been approved by the caretaker government. The decision to increase fares is in response to the recent spike in fuel prices.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority expects this adjustment to generate an additional annual income of Rs. 82.85 million from fare revenue. It is important to mention that fares for the Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus services will remain unchanged.

Previously, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had dismissed a proposal suggesting a Rs. 15 hike in fares for the Metrobus and Speedobus services. Additionally, Naqvi approved the introduction of electric buses at Lahore Railway Station and Tagrin Town.

Under this initiative, 27 electric buses are planned for operation in Lahore as part of a pilot project supported by the World Bank.

The Punjab government has decided to introduce electric buses for the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metro bus service. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, where they also reviewed a proposal to deploy diesel hybrid regenerative buses.

The caretaker CM also directed to address the staff shortage at the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.