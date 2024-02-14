Maryam Nawaz Likely to Make History as the First Female CM Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif is likely to make history by becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

Last night, Maryam Nawaz, the political heir of Nawaz Sharif, was announced as the party’s nominee for the role of chief minister of Punjab.

Following a meeting at the residence of PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced Maryam’s nomination as the candidate for Punjab CM during a press conference.

“The decision to nominate Maryam for the position has been made by the party leadership and the Quaid [Nawaz Sharif],” said Shehbaz.

After winning 131 seats in the Punjab assembly, the PML N along with its coalition partners is all set to form government in the province.

Furthermore, the PML-N leadership has picked Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the Prime Minister seat. The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Quami Movement have announced their support for Shehbaz.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third time.

PTI’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan during an informal interaction with the media inside Adiala Jail nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as their candidate for the CM KP seat.