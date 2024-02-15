CCP Approves 2 Mergers in Balochistan Mining Sector

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 6:15 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to two mergers in the mining of copper and minerals sector in Balochistan.

In this regard, CCP approved the acquisition of a cumulative 66.66 percent shareholding in M/s. National Resources (Private) Limited by two publicly listed companies.

ALSO READ

National Resources (Private) Limited is a private limited company engaged in the exploration, survey, extraction, excavation, mining, and boring of minerals. Its primary purpose is the potential development of the mineral sector in Balochistan. The infusion of investment in this sector will give a boost to mineral exploration.

M/s. Lucky Cement Limited, a publicly listed company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement, sent a pre-merger application to acquire 33.33 % shares in National Resources (Private) Limited from M/s. Y.B. Pakistan Limited.

Similarly, M/s. Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, a publicly listed company, engaged in the manufacturing, producing, buying, selling, importing, and exporting of fertilizers and chemicals, sent a pre-merger application to acquire 33.33 percent shareholding in National Resources (Private) Limited from M/s. Reliance Commodities (Private) Limited.

ALSO READ

CCP approved the mergers as the proposed transactions did not lead to the acquirers’ gaining dominance in the relevant market post-transaction. Lucky Cement and Fatima Fertilizer’s interest in investing in the mining sector signifies a positive shift towards economic diversification and growth, promising to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nazish Jahangir Sizzles in Black, Setting Valentine’s Day Hearts Aflame
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>