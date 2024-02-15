 easypaisa Partners with Dukan to Simplify E-Commerce and Digital Payments Experience

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Dukan, a leading e-commerce infrastructure solution.

This collaboration aims to deliver a seamless and efficient ordering and digital payments experience for consumers under the easypaisa MiniApps umbrella.

Driven by its vision of revolutionizing the financial services landscape of Pakistan, easypaisa is committed to providing instant access to convenient digital financial services. On the other hand, Dukan specializes in developing digital banking software and e-commerce infrastructure, facilitating connections between retailers, distributors, and manufacturers with embedded financial services.

The MiniApps platform, easypaisa’s flagship vertical, serves as a comprehensive solution where users can explore multiple categories, place orders, and make payments seamlessly via easypaisa, all within a few taps and without leaving the App.

As part of the collaboration, Dukan will serve as an aggregator, integrating partners into the easypaisa MiniApp for food and lifestyle categories. This integration will enable users to conveniently place orders and make payments directly within the easypaisa app.

The strategic alliance aims to streamline the ordering process, offering users a seamless and hassle-free experience. In its initial phase, easypaisa will onboard renowned restaurants from Lahore, such as Smash Burgers, Ammi ki Nihari, and Zenith Store onto the MiniApps platform.

The partnership agreement was signed by Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, and Monis Rahman, Co-Founder of Dukan, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations at easypaisa’s Islamabad office.

Commenting on the partnership, Farhan Hassan said: “At easypaisa, we are committed to continually enhancing our platform and introducing new services to meet the evolving needs of our users. We are thrilled to join hands with Dukan to enhance the user experience on the easypaisa platform. By integrating lifestyle apps via easypaisa, we aim to provide our customers with greater convenience and accessibility. This partnership marks another significant step towards achieving that goal.”

Through this collaboration, easypaisa users can expect a more streamlined and efficient ordering experience, all within the easypaisa app.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through technological innovation.