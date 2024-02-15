Federal Board Announces Class 9 and 10 Final Exams Date Sheet

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 2:38 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for the annual exams of Secondary School Certification (SSC) Part I and II.

According to the schedule released by the FBISE, the exams will commence on March 26, 2024, and conclude on April 25, 2024. The SSC part-II examination will start with Mathematics, while part-I will start with Physics.

ALSO READ

Similarly, the part-I and part-II examinations will conclude with Pakistan Studies and Physics, respectively.

The federal board has also announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 7 until April 14.

Additionally, the practical examination will commence with effect from April 26, 2024.

You can check the complete schedule here.

ALSO READ

Previously, the federal board announced the date sheet for the 1st annual examination 2024 for Matric Tech. The examination will begin on March 1, 2024, with English Compulsory-I (001) and English Compulsory-I (HIC) (201) as the first papers.

Mathematics General-II (614) and Mathematics-II (HIC)(710) will be held the next day.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Pakistani Playback Singer Sheraz Uppal’s Son, Haddi Uppal, Ties the Knot
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>