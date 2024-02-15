Federal Board Announces Class 9 and 10 Final Exams Date Sheet

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for the annual exams of Secondary School Certification (SSC) Part I and II.

According to the schedule released by the FBISE, the exams will commence on March 26, 2024, and conclude on April 25, 2024. The SSC part-II examination will start with Mathematics, while part-I will start with Physics.

Similarly, the part-I and part-II examinations will conclude with Pakistan Studies and Physics, respectively.

The federal board has also announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 7 until April 14.

Additionally, the practical examination will commence with effect from April 26, 2024.

You can check the complete schedule here.

Previously, the federal board announced the date sheet for the 1st annual examination 2024 for Matric Tech. The examination will begin on March 1, 2024, with English Compulsory-I (001) and English Compulsory-I (HIC) (201) as the first papers.

Mathematics General-II (614) and Mathematics-II (HIC)(710) will be held the next day.