Media Times Ltd Wants to Merge With Any Real Estate Company

Media Times Limited (PSX: MDTL) has decided to explore a potential merger with any real estate company, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“At the Board of Directors meeting held on 14 February 2024, the Board authorized the Company to explore the feasibility of potential merger of the Company with any Real estate company and upon finalization by the management, alongwith the requisite documents, the same may be presented to the Board for approval,” the stock filing stated.

The filing said MDTL has also been authorized to engage legal, financial, and such other advisors and consultants as may be required for the merger and carry out other necessary steps and actions, including conducting necessary evaluation/recommendation of the potential merger.

The Company is primarily involved in printing and publishing daily English and Urdu newspapers in the name of “Daily Times” and “AajKal” respectively.