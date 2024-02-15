President Putin Claims Russia is Close to Developing Cancer Vaccines

In a major announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s scientists are close to developing cancer vaccines that could soon be available to patients.

According to the Russian President, “We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation.”

ALSO READ Indonesian Airlines Receives Green Light to Starts Flights to 2 Pakistani Cities

He hoped that these vaccines will soon be effectively used as methods of individual therapy. However, Putin didn’t clarify which types of cancer the proposed vaccines would target and how.

It is important to note that various countries and companies are working on developing cancer vaccines. For example, the UK government joined hands with Germany-based BioNTech to initiate clinical trials for “personalized cancer treatments” last year. It plans to reach 10,000 patients by 2030.

Pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck & Co are currently advancing an experimental cancer vaccine. As per the results from a mid-stage study, this vaccine reduced the risk of recurrence or death from melanoma by 50% after three years of treatment. Melanoma is the most lethal form of skin cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are presently six licensed vaccines against human papillomaviruses (HPV) that cause many cancers, including cervical cancer. Moreover, vaccines against hepatitis B (HBV), which can cause liver cancer, are also available.

ALSO READ Rupee Fades Back to Red Against Major Currencies Amid Political Uncertainty

During the coronavirus pandemic, Russia developed the world’s first registered vaccine — Sputnik V — and sold it to various countries. However, people across Russia were reluctant to get vaccinated.

In an effort to reassure the public about its effectiveness and safety, Putin claimed that he had received the Sputnik vaccine.