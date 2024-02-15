Indonesian Airlines Receives Green Light to Starts Flights to 2 Pakistani Cities

The Federal Cabinet has given the green light for Indonesia’s Batik Air to initiate flights to Pakistan, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, the cabinet also approved granting Batik Air the status of an official airline, as per the Ministry of Aviation’s proposal. According to details, the Indonesian airline will operate seven weekly flights to Karachi and Lahore.

Batik Air will employ B-737 and A-320 aircraft for its operations in Pakistan. In December last year, Iran’s Taban Airline had announced that it will start operating direct flights to Pakistan.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL –had also launched direct flights to Pakistan.

In separate news, the federal cabinet gave approval to the appointment of Secretary Tuhfeef Ghurbat Yusuf Khan as the Managing Director (MD) of Baitul Mal. It is pertinent to mention that the government had removed Amir Fida Pracha from the post on January 1.

The financial and administrative plans of Baitul Mal were being impacted due to the absence of a Managing Director. Yusuf Khan will serve until the appointment of a permanent Managing Director.