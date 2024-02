Production of Petroleum Products up 8% in First Half of FY24

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 8.40 percent during July-December 2023-24 as its indices went up to 95.99 from 88.55 during July-December 2022-23.

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 17.85 percent in December.

High-speed diesel witnessed 12.83 percent growth as its output remained 2.708 billion liters in July-December 2023-24 compared to 2.4 billion liters in July-December 2022-23.

Furnace oil witnessed 18.92 growth in output and remained 1.381 billion liters in July-December 2023-24 compared to 1.161 billion liters in July-December 2022-23. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 11.58 percent and remained 397.039 million liters in July-December 2023-24 compared to 449.022 million liters in July-December 2022-23.

Kerosene oil witnessed 5.63 percent growth in July-December 2023-24 and remained 48.907 million liters compared to 46.299 million liters.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 1.95 percent growth in July-December 2023-24 and remained 21.072 million tons compared to 20.669 million tons in July-December 2022-23.