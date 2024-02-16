Karachi Board Shares Good News Regarding Extra Marks for Students

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has decided to award up to 15% additional marks to the students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science part I.

The decision was made upon the orders of Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. The caretaker CM approved the recommendations of the fact-finding committee, which was constituted to investigate intermediate part-I students’ getting unusually low marks this year.

The BIEK in-charge IT section was removed from his post in light of the report submitted by the committee to the CM. According to Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, the decision to award up to 15% extra marks to students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science was made upon the recommendation of the committee.

“It has been decided that all the students would be given 15 extra marks in Maths, 12 in Physics, Chemistry, and Statistics each, and six in Zoology and Botany each,” he said.

The committee recommended making paper patterns and a marking scheme before the start of the academic year. It said that these patterns and schemes would remain in effect for three years.

The caretaker CM ordered the officials to increase the number of paper inspection centers to 10 in Karachi.

He added that MCQ papers should be checked using an optical marks recognition system to eliminate all kinds of mistakes. CM Baqar also highlighted the importance of training for employees, including head examiners, examiners, and invigilators.

“The controller of examinations, all deputy controllers, and the IT manager are responsible for conducting the examinations in 2023,” he said.

As per the results released by BIEK on January 23, 80% of candidates failed in Arts (regular), 72% failed in Arts (private), and 63% failed in Commerce (private) groups.

Earlier results showed a success rate of only 36.51% for pre-medical candidates, 34.79% for pre-engineering candidates, and 38.69% for computer science candidates.