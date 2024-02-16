Mari Petroleum Discovers Gas in Balochistan

Published Feb 16, 2024

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas discovery at Maiwand X-1 ST-1 exploration well drilled in Block 28, in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

The well was spudded in on June 12, 2023, and successfully drilled down to 2,516 meters on November 12, 2023.

The testing of selected zones resulted in the following sustainable gas flow rates:

Formation Chock Size (1/64″) WHFP (Psi) Gas (MMSCFD)
Dughan & Rani Kot (Post Completion rates) 64 186 4.14
Pab & Mughal Kot (Acid Wash) 48 138 0.79
Mughal Kot Sst (Acid Stimulation) 48 79 1.11
Mughal Kot Lst (Acid Stimulation) 40 34 0.38

 

MPCL is the Operator of Block-28 having a 95 percent working interest along with OGDCL as a joint venture partner with a 5 percent carried working interest.

>