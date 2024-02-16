Pakistan Navy Detects Indian Ships Spying on War Exercises

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the Pakistan Navy’s warships and aircraft successfully detected the presence of Indian Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, that were attempting to covertly observe Exercise Seaspark 2024 and interpret naval war plans.

The ISPR further stated that the Pakistan Navy responded immediately by implementing necessary safeguards to protect its operational activities and strategic interests.

According to the military’s media wing, Exercise Seaspark 2024 is a maritime exercise conducted biennially by the Pakistan Navy. Its primary objective is to assess the operational readiness and coordination among different units of the Navy.

The exercise follows a structured two-force concept, comprising the blue force (own force) and the orange force (enemy force). The Pakistan Navy aims to simulate wartime procedures, major mobilizations, and complex operations to improve the Navy’s operational capabilities and readiness in various scenarios.