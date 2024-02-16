Ramazan Relief Package to Go Live on March 4

The long-awaited Ramadan relief package is set to roll out at Utility Stores starting from March 4th, 2023, sources told ProPakistani.

Sources told ProPakistani this year’s subsidy is roughly Rs. 2.5 billion higher than the Rs. 5 billion scheme given last year, and by far the biggest relief package given to citizens during the holy month.

Under this relief effort, discounts will be applied to 19 essential items available at official utility stores. Staples like flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, and pulses will be among the subsidized items. Moreover, items like dates, besan, milk, beverages, and spices will also see price reductions.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) earlier approved the Ramadan Relief Package exceeding Rs. 7.49 billion.

Officials said beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will receive targeted subsidies as part of the Ramadan package. Additionally, authorities plan to establish special discounted rates for general consumers, ensuring widespread accessibility to essential goods during the festive month.