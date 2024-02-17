Pakistan Railways Increases Ticket Prices After Fuel Price Hike

Pakistan Railways has decided to pass on the burden of the increase in fuel prices to passengers by raising fares for passenger and freight trains by two percent.

In a notification issued by the Railways, the fare increase will come into effect starting February 17th. “The new fares would apply on all classes of passenger and freight trains,” the notification added.

Earlier this week, the caretaker government of Punjab approved an increase in fares for the Orange Line train and Multan metro bus. According to details, the fare for the Orange Line Metro Train project has been increased by five rupees. Similarly, a five-rupee hike has been approved for the Multan metro bus fare.

Moreover, a five-rupee increase in feeder bus fares was also approved by the caretaker government. The decision to increase fares is in response to the recent spike in fuel prices.

It should be noted that the federal caretaker government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs. 2.73 per liter for the next fortnight, on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has risen by Rs. 2.73 per liter, while High-Speed Diesel has increased by Rs. 8.37 per liter.