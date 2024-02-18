Tetra Pak Demonstrates Packaging Circularity at Euro Village 2024

Tetra Pak showcased its commitment to packaging circularity at Euro Village 2024, hosted by the European Union in Islamabad. The event provided an excellent platform for Tetra Pak to demonstrate its ongoing efforts towards creating a sustainable future.

Distinguished dignitaries and guests, including the Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka visited the Tetra Pak booth and engaged with company representatives. She appreciated Tetra Pak showcasing its innovative approach of repurposing used cartons and promoting the idea of packaging circularity to foster a greener environment in Pakistan.

Tetra Pak Pakistan also highlighted its local partnership with Green Earth Recycling, which has been successfully increasing its recycling targets annually since 2014. They collect and recycle packaging waste, transforming it into sellable products like garden furniture, school desks, roofing solutions, and much more.

During the event, Noor Aftab, the Head of Public Affairs and Government Relations at Tetra Pak Pakistan remarked: “At Tetra Pak Pakistan, we are proud to showcase our initiatives for packaging circularity at Euro Village 2024. Our collaboration with Green Earth Recycling exemplifies our dedication to increasing recycling targets and transforming packaging waste into valuable products. We believe that through such partnerships, we can contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment.”

Euro Village is an annual cultural celebration that highlights European influence globally. The event features a range of family-centric cultural and entertainment activities, promoting interactions between locals and European representatives.

Tetra Pak’s participation in this event underscores its commitment to promoting packaging circularity and advancing towards a more eco-friendly future.