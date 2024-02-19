GROWTECH Services and Digitt+ Unite to Foster Agri Prosperity and Financial Inclusion

In a remarkable collaboration that promises to uplift Pakistan’s agricultural landscape and advance financial inclusion, two industry pioneers, GROWTECH Services and Digitt+, have joined forces.

GROWTECH Services, renowned for its climate-smart agricultural-based technology, and Digitt+, a financial services company dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion, have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative.

The centerpiece of this partnership is the launch of an Agri Mall within the Digitt+ app. This digital marketplace is designed to empower farmers by providing them with a streamlined platform to procure timely inputs for their crops. With the Agri Mall, farmers can now invest in their upcoming crops conveniently and securely, thereby ensuring not only income but also food security.

Abdul Samad Khattak, Head of Marketing at GROWTECH Services, spoke passionately about this endeavor, saying: “Our mission at GROWTECH Services has always been to provide farmers with climate-smart digital solutions that enhance productivity and reduce environmental impact. This partnership with Digitt+ brings us closer to realizing that mission and making a meaningful impact in the agri-sector.”

Hamza Rizwan Khan, Head of Marketing and Partnerships at Digitt+, added: “At Digitt+, we are committed to financial inclusion, particularly in the agriculture and rural sectors. This collaboration with GROWTECH Services is a testament to that commitment. The Agri Mall in the Digitt+ app is more than just a marketplace; it’s a gateway to financial empowerment for our farmers.”

In Pakistan, farmers often face the dual challenge of counterfeit agricultural products and inflated prices. Addressing this, Digitt+ and GROWTECH have partnered to provide farmers with access to authentic, reasonably priced farming supplies. This initiative aims to protect farmers from fraudulent markets, enhance their farming experience, and empower them with the resources they need to succeed.

The Agri Mall offers an array of benefits, including access to a wide range of agricultural inputs and resources, all available at the farmer’s fingertips. This digital solution is not only convenient but also aligns with sustainability goals, reducing the environmental impact of traditional procurement methods.

This initiative showcases the immense potential of partnerships that merge innovative financial services with agriculture. It’s a powerful combination that not only enhances agricultural productivity but also drives financial inclusion in the agri sector by providing an ecosystem that offers significant financial freedom.

In partnership with GROWTECH, Digitt+ ensures farmers have fair, unrestricted access to essential farming products, eliminating fears of overcharging and black markets. This initiative simplifies farmers’ lives and integrates them into a supportive network, promoting a sustainable and inclusive agricultural economy.

This partnership between GROWTECH Services and Digitt+ underscores a shared vision for a more prosperous and inclusive future for Pakistan’s agriculture and economy.