Ikram Ul Haque Qureshi Assumes Charge as Member Legal At IT Ministry

Ikram Ul Haque Qureshi has assumed the charge as the Member Legal of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in Pakistan.

With over a decade of hands-on experience in both pre and post-privatization transactions at the Privatization Commission, as well as expertise in antitrust/competition, corporate law enforcement, advocacy, compliance, litigation, and investment matters at the Competition Commission of Pakistan, Qureshi brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

His extensive background includes 16 years in corporate mergers, joint ventures, public-private partnerships, build-operate-transfer projects, initial public offerings, commercial contracting, technology licensing, and regulatory compliance, particularly in the information and communication technology sector.

Qureshi’s specialization lies in corporate commercial laws and associated regulatory practices. He has a proven track record of advising on local and cross-jurisdictional mergers and acquisitions, negotiating agreements, advising company boards, and enforcing competition law to protect consumer interests, especially within the telecommunications, oil, and energy sectors.

Throughout his career, Qureshi has held various important positions, including serving as a member of the board of directors at Utility Stores Corporation, senior legal advisor at the Privatization Commission of Pakistan, and member of the board of directors at LEAD Pakistan.

The appointment of Qureshi follows the conclusion of the tenure of former Member Legal, Shoail Babar, in September 2023. Despite the Ministry of IT and Telecom’s preparation of a summary for extending Babar’s tenure, it was not forwarded to the federal government. Subsequently, although an extension was offered to Babar, he declined the offer.

In the interim period, the Ministry of IT & Telecom engaged the services of Babar Sohail as a legal advisor until the appointment of a new member legal under the gap fill policy. The hiring process for the Member Legal position commenced in the first week of November last year. Sohail Babar concluded his tenure as legal advisor last month upon the completion of his agreement.