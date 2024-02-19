Information Minister Manhandles BBC Reporter for Asking Tough Questions [Video]

Federal Caretaker Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi is under fire after he was seen manhandling BBC reporter, Mobeen Azhar, for asking tough questions.

In a video posted on X by Azhar, he can be seen introducing himself to Solangi. However, things escalated when the BBC journalist started asking questions regarding press freedom in Pakistan.

ALSO READ IT Minister Trolled for Posting With VPN Amid X Shutdown in Pakistan

“Are you worried about the state interfering with Journalists?,” Mobeen Azhar asked caretaker minister. Instead of answering the question, Murtaza Solangi accused the BBC journalist of forcing him into an interview.

Later in the video, the minister tries to grab the journalist’s phone and asks him to “act like a BBC journalist and not Paparazzi.” Azhar also asked Solangi why he agreed to the interview if he is refusing to answer his questions.

In response to the minister’s question if he gave him time for the interview, the journalist replied, “Yes, you did. 6 o’clock on Wednesday.” Watch the video below: