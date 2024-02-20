vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

vivo, a leading global technology brand, continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation with the launch of the all-new Diamond Orange color variant for its popular Y17s smartphone. This vibrant addition to vivo Y17s promises a perfect fusion of style, cutting-edge camera capabilities, and enhanced performance.

Dazzling Design and Unmatched Aesthetics

The Diamond Orange color variant of the Y17s boasts a distinctive and eye-catching design that adds a touch of glamour to the smartphone landscape. The sleek 2.5D Sheet Material not only ensures a comfortable grip but also radiates sophistication, setting a new standard for aesthetics in the smartphone industry. Building on the success of the Glitter Purple and Forest Green color options, the Diamond Orange color variant reflects a vibrant and dynamic sense of individuality.

Capturing Every Detail with Precision

Equipped with an impressive 50 MP Portrait Camera, a 2 MP Bokeh Camera, and an 8 MP Front Camera, the Y17s offers a versatile range of options to capture every detail with precision. Whether you are in Portrait Mode, experimenting with Bokeh Flare Portrait, exploring Super Night Mode, or utilizing the innovative Aura Screen Light feature, this smartphone ensures that every photo is a masterpiece.

Powerful Performance with Ample Storage

vivo Y17s is driven by a robust 5000mAh Large Battery, delivering uninterrupted connectivity and productivity throughout the day. Whether you are working, streaming content, or gaming, this formidable battery guarantees the necessary power to keep up with your dynamic lifestyle. The Y17s also features a Memory Booster and comes with 6 GB + 6 GB Extended RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and enhanced performance.

Moreover, with an impressive 128 GB Large ROM, the Y17s provides ample space to store precious memories, apps, and files. The smartphone also offers IP54 Dust and Water Resistance, providing an additional level of safeguard for the device, making it a reliable companion for various environments.

Stunning visuals and High Brightness Display

vivo Y17s comes with a High-Brightness Display that delivers crystal-clear visuals even in the brightest environments. The smartphone guarantees an uncompromised visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details.

The regular display brightness reaches an impressive 700 nits, providing excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. For moments when you need even more brightness, the peak brightness can go up to an impressive 840 nits, ensuring that your screen remains easily readable even in direct sunlight or bright surroundings.

Availability and Launch Details

vivo Y17s (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) in Diamond Orange color variant is now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 41,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y17s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y17s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page.