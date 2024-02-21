Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Third Successive Increase This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its third successive increase during the current week on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 215,200 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 750 per tola to Rs. 215,200 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 644 to Rs. 184,500.

The price of the precious metal increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday before posting another increase of Rs. 150 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s increase takes the three-day tally to Rs. 2,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.4 percent at $2,030.7 per ounce as of 0411 GMT, while the US gold futures rose by 0.1 percent to $2,041.3 per ounce.