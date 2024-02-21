JnS Education’s Study Abroad Expo: Where Academic Dreams Take Flight!

Are you ready to unlock the doors toward study abroad and better career opportunities? JnS Education, a renowned international educational consultancy firm, cordially invites you to its Study Abroad Expo, an exclusive event designed to help you navigate your journey toward international education.

With a rich portfolio of study destinations, a global network of offices, and official test centers in Pakistan and Gulf countries, JnS Education is your ultimate guide to pursuing your dreams of studying abroad.

Attend the Biggest Study Abroad Expo to get on-spot admissions and scholarships for top global universities, in addition to complete student visa guidance!

Discovering Limitless Possibilities Around the World

At JnS Education, we understand that pursuing higher education abroad can transform lives and open doors to countless opportunities. We specialize in facilitating study experiences in some of the most in-demand destinations globally, which include the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, and New Zealand.

Navigating Dreams, Shaping Futures Worldwide!

JnS Education, a multinational company (MNC), believes in giving you special help and advice regarding studying abroad. We have offices in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore (MM Alam Road & DHA), and Karachi (DHA & PECHS). Besides this, we also have offices in the UK, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Your Trusted Test Center Partner

At JnS Education, we are honored to serve as the official test center for prestigious exams like PTE, IELTS, GMAT, and more throughout the Gulf region and Pakistan. Moreover, we proudly hold the distinction of being the sole official PTE-Academic UKVI test center in Pakistan. This means you can depend on us not just for expert advice but also for thorough test preparation and top-notch testing facilities.

Make Sure to Attend the Study Abroad Education Expo

At the JnS Education Expo, you will get a chance to interact directly with official university representatives from the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and more. You will be provided with admissions and scholarship guidance. You can benefit from complete study visa guidance for your dream study destination abroad!

JnS Education is organizing Study Abroad Expo events in three major cities. Here are the event details:

Karachi

Date: February 25th, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Pearl Continental Hotel

Islamabad

Date: February 25th, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Marriott Hotel

Lahore

Date: March 3rd, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Venue: Avari Hotel

Event Highlights

Engage with Expert Consultants: Connect one-on-one with our knowledgeable consultants to get valuable insights, receive personalized advice, and start your path toward academic success.

Explore Scholarship Opportunities: Discover a range of scholarships and financial aid programs designed to assist you in funding your overseas education journey.

Navigate Visa and Admission Processes: Receive essential guidance on visa application procedures, admission criteria, and important deadlines for your desired study location.

Practice Mock Exams: Participate in mock exam sessions to familiarize yourself with the exam environment, enhance your skills, and build confidence for the real thing.

Don’t miss out! Attend the expo to get free PTE and IELTS preparation for one week. Start your study abroad journey today!

Contact us for expert guidance on scholarships, visas, and admissions.

Phone/WhatsApp: 𝟎𝟑𝟑𝟒 𝟔𝟔𝟔𝟔𝟎𝟏𝟑