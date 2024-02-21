MG CKD Plant Achieves Cloud-Based SAP S/4HANA Implementation

MG Motor Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone in its technological journey with the successful adoption of Cloud-Based SAP S/4 HANA, positioning itself among a select group of local automotive industry leaders embracing advanced technology.

This momentous step, backed by a $100 million investment, not only underscores MG Motor’s commitment to delivering global standards of quality and innovation but also marks a proud 100 years of legacy.

The integration of SAP S/4HANA marks a paradigm shift, enhancing operational efficiency, enabling real-time analytics, and optimizing key business processes.

MG Motor emerges as a technological frontrunner in the automotive sector, setting new benchmarks for innovation, optimizing operations and revolutionizing processes at MG CKD Plant. Moreover, this transformative move extends its impact on dealership operations, promising on-time delivery and elevated customer experiences.

As MG Motor continues its journey of innovation and excellence, it stands at the forefront, ushering in a premiere automotive experience in the region through its seven promises:

No Compromise on Safety Standards e.g. 6 airbags in MG HS Tremendous Global Spec Range with MG Pilot, Interior Color Options and Ambient Light Car Delivery as Promised Revolutionize Pakistan with New Energy Vehicles Automotive Export from Pakistan Increase Desirability for Everyone Provide a Thrilling 3S Dealership Experience

The adoption of SAP S/4 HANA brings tangible benefits to planning and operational value at MG Motors, including simplified and integrated business processes, real-time data integration, streamlined data modeling, and automation for enhanced efficiency.

By embracing SAP S/4 HANA, MG Motor proudly becomes the 30th Rise with SAP S/4 HANA implementation in Pakistan, contributing to over 175 S/4 HANA implementations nationwide.