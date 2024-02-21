Roshan Digital Account Inflows Decline 11.25% in January 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 11:49 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) arrived at $142 million in January 2024, falling 11.25 percent compared to $160 million in the previous month.

Overall RDA funds received to date clocked in at $7.337 billion by the end of January 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of January, $1.55 billion have been repatriated with $4.556 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability at $1.231 billion.

In January, funds of $12 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $120 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in December was $14 million.

ALSO READ

As per data, 659,806 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.34 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In January 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $830 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $302 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $498 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $30 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $380 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $21 million.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Deepika Padukone Expecting First Child with Husband Ranveer Singh
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>