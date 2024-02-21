Roshan Digital Account Inflows Decline 11.25% in January 2024

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) arrived at $142 million in January 2024, falling 11.25 percent compared to $160 million in the previous month.

Overall RDA funds received to date clocked in at $7.337 billion by the end of January 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of January, $1.55 billion have been repatriated with $4.556 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability at $1.231 billion.

In January, funds of $12 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $120 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in December was $14 million.

As per data, 659,806 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.34 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In January 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $830 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $302 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $498 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $30 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $380 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $21 million.