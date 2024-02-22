Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Fourth Straight Day This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the fourth straight day during the current week on Thursday to settle at Rs. 215,300 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 100 per tola to Rs. 215,300 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 85 to Rs. 184,585.

The price of the precious metal increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday before posting another increase of Rs. 150 per tola on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the price rose by Rs. 750 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold increased 0.1 percent to $2,026.7 per ounce as of 0328 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,036.9 per ounce.