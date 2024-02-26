NIC Karachi, Powered by LMKT and Ignite, Celebrates 6 Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence

LMKT, in partnership with Ignite – National Technology Fund, proudly celebrates the six-year milestone of NIC Karachi, Pakistan’s Largest Tech Incubator and Startup Accelerator. The celebration also included the graduation of 50 startups from Cohort 10 and 11, showcasing Pakistan’s thriving startup ecosystem.

In a collaborative effort, LMKT and Ignite, a project under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), take the lead in overseeing NIC Karachi, alongside NIC Hyderabad and NIC Peshawar, within a public-private partnership framework.

Since its inception, NIC Karachi has played a pivotal role in nurturing and accelerating entrepreneurial ventures by providing guidance, training, and financial support. The impact of NIC Karachi’s initiatives is remarkable, with 299 startups assisted, over 1 million jobs created, and investments totaling Rs. 8.1 billion.

Distinguished guests from government and industry leaders honored the celebration at NIC Karachi, demonstrating keen interest in observing its profound impact on Pakistan’s economy and innovation landscape.

Bilal Abbasi, General Manager of Ignite said: “Ignite has played a key role in establishing incubation centers nationwide. With eight centers like NIC Karachi operating across the country, we’ve seen significant economic growth, job creation, and investor interest. We are now expanding our focus into various verticals, reaffirming Ignite’s commitment to opening more sector NICs. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to NIC Karachi for achieving remarkable success.”

During the celebration, Ahmad Junaid, Program Manager of NIC Karachi, said: “Over the past six years, NIC Karachi has witnessed exponential growth, firmly establishing itself as Pakistan’s premier startup hub. With the privilege of supporting 299 startups, our efforts have culminated in the creation of over a million jobs and substantial revenue generation. We are deeply gratified by our achievements and remain committed to advancing our mission. Our dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing entrepreneurial success in Pakistan remains steadfast.”Top of Form

Atif R. Khan, CEO of LMKT, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting startups and contributing to Pakistan’s development. “We take immense pride in NIC Karachi’s journey to become Pakistan’s largest startup hub. LMKT is eager to continue its efforts in supporting startups across Pakistan, fostering their growth and success in the vibrant entrepreneurial landscape of the country.”

In his closing remarks, Atif expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future. “NIC Karachi will continue to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the coming years. We look forward to supporting startups and contributing to Pakistan’s prosperity.”

The celebration concluded with networking sessions, enabling graduating startups to connect with mentors and industry leaders, further solidifying NIC Karachi’s role as a catalyst for innovation in Pakistan.

LMKT is a full-service technology company based out of Pakistan offering scalable IT solutions. Formally incorporated in 2010 the company has a pedigree of nearly three decades. LMKT specializes in smart cities, smart buildings, integrated security, e-governance, clean technology and agri-tech solutions in its pursuit to supporting the country’s fast growing economy and rapid urbanization.