CIMPA School at LUMS – Fostering a Global Community for Mathematical Excellence

The Department of Mathematics at LUMS has been designated as the Emerging Regional Centre of Excellence (ERCE) for its significant contributions to the promotion of mathematics in the region. This recognition has been conferred by the Commission of Developing Countries of the European Mathematical Sciences, acknowledging LUMS as a leading institution in fostering mathematical education and research in the region.

Leveraging its international standing, the Department of Mathematics is hosting the prestigious CIMPA Research School on Algebra and Algebraic Geometry for Applications, scheduled from February 26 to March 8, 2024.

The Centre International de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées (CIMPA), established in France in 1978, is dedicated to fostering mathematical research in developing nations. LUMS’ initiative aims to equip participants with modern algebraic and geometric methods and their real-world applications.

The CIMPA School features renowned mathematicians from all over the world who share their expertise as speakers. The distinguished lineup includes Dr. Thomas Kahle from Otto-von-Guericke Universitat Magdeburg, Germany; Ms. Sara Saeedi Madani from Amirkabir University of Technology and IPM, Iran; Dr. Carlos Amendola from Technical University of Berlin, Germany; Dr. Aida Maraj from University of Michigan, USA; Dr. Beatriz Pascual Escudero from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain; Dr. Miruna-Stefana Sorea from “Lucian Blaga” University of Sibiu, Romania; and local luminaries Dr. Imran Anwar and Dr. Shaheen Nazir from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.

Participants from diverse countries, such as Iran, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, and Spain, have convened at LUMS for this enriching academic experience.

Additionally, a significant number of attendees are joining the talks online. IBA Karachi is co-hosting this CIMPA School with LUMS, attracting many participants from Karachi and Sindh to attend lectures at IBA. Throughout the School, speakers will deliver lectures from both LUMS and IBA venues.

“In a world driven by data and innovation, understanding the practical applications of algebra and geometry is paramount. We are thrilled to host the CIMPA Research School, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among mathematicians worldwide,” remarked Dr. Imran Anwar, Associate Professor at LUMS, at the CIMPA launch ceremony.

By bringing together experts and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and regions, the CIMPA School paves the way for fruitful exchanges of ideas, collaborative projects, and lasting partnerships. It marks a significant stride towards the advancement of mathematical research and education.

The success of the event is possible through the continued support of esteemed partners and contributors, including CIMPA, ICTP (Italy), the International Mathematical Union (IMU), the European Mathematical Society (EMS) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. CIMPA School embodies the ethos of collaboration and inclusivity, fostering a unified global community in pursuit of mathematical excellence.