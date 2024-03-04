Pak Rupee Declines 2nd Day in a Row Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 5:34 pm
rupee dollar

The Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US Dollar after opening trade at 280 in the interbank market.

It was bearish against the greenback today.

The interbank rate stayed at 280 most of the day before closing at the 279 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 279-281 range today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.03 percent to close at 279.26 after losing seven paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.39 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 52.9 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 97.1 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost seven paisas today.

The PKR was red against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost 51 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 75 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 1.04 against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.15 against the British Pound (GBP).

It lost two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.

