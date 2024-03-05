Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: The British Council Launches the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative 

The British Council formally launched the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI), at a ceremony at the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad.

The event featured esteemed dignitaries, including Dr Paul Thompson, Chair of the British Council, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Executive Director (ROTA-EAA), James Hampson, Country Director British Council Pakistan.

PYLI is a three-year project led by the British Council Pakistan which will be implemented in Pakistan in partnership with Government of Pakistan’s Youth Development Programme, UNDP Pakistan, local CSOs and public universities. The project is co-funded by Education Above All Foundation’s programme “Reach Out to Asia” (ROTA) under their “Global Citizenship Education for Climate Action” (GCED) initiative.

PYLI’s project objective is that young women and men in Pakistan are aware of social and ethical values, and respectful of diversity by taking inclusive and responsible actions to influence local, national, and global sustainable development agenda on climate action. Working on higher quality youth education is fundamental to creating a solid foundation and through educating every generation of Pakistan we aim to create a more prosperous and eco friendly society.

Our partners in Pakistan for the project include Government of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Youth Programme and Higher Education Commission. Other partners include UNDP, WaterAid, Viamo and ISD UK.

The launch event featured a PYLI partners panel, the unveiling of the Learning Management System (LMS), and the official launch by the distinguished chief guests. The event also featured a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities faced by the youth in Pakistan.

Dr Paul Thompson, Chair of the British Council said: “The Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative is about putting the future in the hands of young people. We expect almost 300,000 young people from across Pakistan, including those studying at public universities, will get the training they need to lead initiatives which will take action against the urgent challenge of climate change.”

Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Executive Director, ROTA-EAA said: “Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), a Programme of the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), recognizes the youth of Pakistan as key drivers of climate action and we are committed to support their journey to make a positive and meaningful impact through the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI) in partnership with British Council Pakistan.”