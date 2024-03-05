Karachi Board Extends Matric Admission Form Submission Deadline

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 2:07 pm

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has decided to extend the deadline for submitting examination forms for Class 10 in both the Science and General groups (Regular and Private) for the year 2024.

BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah announced on Monday that the new deadline for submitting forms without a late fee is March 15. This extension is applicable to both regular and private students.

The chairman stated that government schools were not required to pay any fees for submitting examination forms. He encouraged students to submit their forms before the deadline to avoid incurring late fees.

According to the BSEK, the late fee schedule is as follows: From March 18 to March 21, Rs200; from March 22 to March 27, Rs500; from March 28 to April 2, Rs800; from April 3 to April 8, Rs1,200; from April 9 to April 12, Rs 1,500; from April 15 to April 18, Rs1,800; and after April 18, Rs2,500.

