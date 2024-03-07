Azfar Ahsan Calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Interest

Published Mar 7, 2024

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former Minister for Investment of Pakistan & Founder of Nutshell Group, met H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Investment Minister, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Investment, Riyadh. They discussed possible opportunities for collaboration between both countries for future projects.

The meeting focused on investment prospects across diverse sectors such as mining and agriculture. A project on food security was specifically discussed in the context of achieving stability and prosperity.

They emphasized the need for consistency in partnerships for navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and fostering regional stability.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and H.E. Khalid Al-Falih expressed optimism about the prospects for deeper cooperation and mutual prosperity. They also emphasized the enduring strength of the relationship between the two countries aimed at unlocking untapped potential and fostering sustainable economic development.

